Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Save up to $250 with trade-in $230 $300 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is an excellent deal with the company's Black Friday discount of $70, but it gets even better if you have a smartwatch to trade in. Some models are eligible for a credit of up to $250, effectively making this powerful smartwatch free. From $0 at Samsung.com with trade-in

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday is officially underway, and there are a ton of products to get your hands on this shopping weekend, including some of the best smartwatches in the market. One such offering is Wear OS 4-based Galaxy Watch 6, released a few months ago and now can be yours for free. Yeah, you read that right.

Samsung.com is currently running a Black Friday promo, which brings the wearable's price down by $70, and trading in your older smartwatch can fetch you up to $250, depending on the make and model. So you end up paying almost nothing if you have an eligible smartwatch for trade-in. Unsurprisingly, Apple Watch models fetch the most in trade-in values (up to $250), whereas a Samsung Galaxy Watch can get you a discount of up to $200.

Here are the trade-in values for Samsung smartwatches:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - $200 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $30 )

) Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - $200 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $30)

Galaxy Watch 5 - $150 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $80 )

) Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $125 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $105 )

) Galaxy Watch 4 - $125 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $105)

Galaxy Watch 3 - $125 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $105)

Galaxy Watch Active - $100 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $130 )

) Galaxy Watch - $100 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $130)

Gear S3 - $100 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $130)

Gear Fit 2 - $75 credit + $70 instant discount (effective price = $155)

If you're looking to jump ship from the Apple Watch, the Series 8 and Series 7 are fetching $250 and $200 in trade-in values, respectively. The former option effectively makes the Galaxy Watch 6 free, which is remarkable. Meanwhile, the options are far fewer for brands like Garmin, Fitbit, etc, with Samsung offering a flat $50 trade-in value for most of these.

Why you should get this Galaxy Watch 6 deal for Black Friday

If the almost unbelievable trade-in prices don't convince you, the hardware of the Galaxy Watch 6 certainly will. It's a sizeable upgrade for people coming from the Galaxy Watch 4 series, especially in terms of battery life. We also like the addition of the newer processor that keeps things ticking smoothly, while the software, more specifically Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch, is refined and ready for prime time.

The display on the Galaxy Watch 6 is brighter than it was in Galaxy Watch models of the years past, which is another good reason to ditch that old smartwatch and get a sweet deal with Samsung. This deal makes sense even if you don't have a smartwatch to trade in, considering the flat discount of $70 on the $300 asking price.

Although the Galaxy Watch 6 may not have the bells and whistles of its more powerful Classic sibling, it's still an excellent smartwatch. We highly recommend it based on its recency in the market and these unbelievable trade-in values. It's also worth noting that Samsung has worked hard over the years to bridge the gulf between its smartwatches and the more popular Apple Watch models. So, if you were ever on the fence about jumping onboard the Galaxy Watch train over from Team Apple, this is the best possible deal you can find right now. If you're considering something other than the Galaxy Watch 6 for Black Friday, there are a ton of other smartwatch deals to check out.