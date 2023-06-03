Samsung makes some of the best Android smartwatches right now. Despite its age, the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a great offering featuring a rotating bezel. As for the 2022 Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, it packs all the right upgrades, including all-day battery life, faster charging speed, and a more durable design. For 2023, the company is working on the Galaxy Watch 6, which could mark the return of the physical rotating bezel and pack a more modern processor. Ahead of their rumored debut in July, the two smartwatches have taken another step toward their launch.

As spotted by SnoopyTech, the Galaxy Watch 6 and its Pro sibling have passed through the FCC. This is important as every consumer device sold in the US must get the necessary regulatory clearances before going on sale. The FCC listing does not reveal anything new about the upcoming smartwatches except confirming their model number. While the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 will carry the model number RM930, the 44mm variant's model number is RM940.

The two wearables will use the ER-OR900 charger, which is the same as the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Presumably, this means the charging speed will remain unchanged on Samsung's 2023 smartwatch lineup.

Samsung typically holds its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in August. But this time, rumors suggest the company has advanced the event to the last week of July. A Samsung executive has confirmed the event will be hosted in the company's home country South Korea this year.

Alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic/Pro sibling with a physical rotating bezel, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company might even showcase its mixed reality XR headset, though nothing is confirmed yet.