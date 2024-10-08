Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $162 $300 Save $138 At just $180, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers a lot of bang for your buck. You get the same design, display, and battery as the newer Watch 7, and once the Wear OS 5 update hits, nearly identical software, too, at almost $100 less. $162 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 7 is currently the 'best overall' pick in our buyer's guide to the best smartwatches for Android, and for good reason. It has a nice bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display, can track your health and various fitness activities, has built-in GPS, and runs the latest version of Wear OS for all of your favorite smartwatch features. It is, all around, a very solid wearable. But what if I told you that right now, you could get a nearly identical device for under $200? Well, you can. As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sales event, Amazon has the Galaxy Watch 6 on sale for just $162.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

To be clear, this recommendation is 100% about the current sale price. If the Watch 6 cost the same amount as the 7 or was just $15-$20 less, we would obviously suggest you go with the latter. It is, after all, the newest model and does come with some noteworthy upgrades. The Watch 7 has a faster processor, so you get more snappy and smoother performance, and it has an improved BioActive sensor and GPS for better health and fitness tracking. However, in our review of the 7, we noted that these things may not be enough reason for Watch 6 owners to upgrade, and we have similar feelings about paying an additional $80 or more.

Like its successor, the Watch 6 is rated IP-68, which means it's waterproof for up to 50 meters. It's also MIL-STD-810H tested for added durability. There is Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (LTE is an upgrade option), and NFC built-in for contactless payments, as well as a host of sensors for monitoring things like heart rate, temperature, and atmospheric pressure. As with most Galaxy Watch models, the battery life falls in the "meh" category at less than 24 hours, but speaking as someone who charges nightly, it's really not that bad. And as for software, the watch right now runs Wear OS 4 with One UI 5.0, but it is expected to receive the Wear OS 5 update in the near future.

We think the Galaxy Watches are the best all-around smartwatches for Android users, and at its current price, we think the Watch 6 is a great option. You get a waterproof, durable smartwatch with a big and bright display, a ton of health tracking and activity features, and eventually, the latest version of Wear OS and all of its features. As long as you understand the differences between the 6 and the 7 and are okay with making those concessions for the savings, you are going to be very happy with the purchase. Just be sure to jump on this Galaxy Watch 6 deal before it disappears.