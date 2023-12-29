Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's not any kind of secret that Samsung's been leading the charge in the Wear OS renaissance we're currently experiencing: as once-prominent players sit idle (Fossil is reportedly getting out of the Wear OS game altogether), Samsung's Wear OS watches have quickly become our go-to recommendations. Samsung's smartwatches may not have changed much since its Galaxy Watch 4 series debuted the reinvigorated Wear OS 3 in 2021, but even so, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is Android Police's favorite wearable of 2023.

Samsung's new releases across product categories have been notably samey year-over-year for a while now, and that's as true of its smartwatches as it is anything else. The latest Galaxy Watch 6 is only a little better than the Galaxy Watch 5 that came before it, and the Watch 5 was only a bit better than the Watch 4, Samsung's first wearable to run Wear OS. But the Galaxy Watch 4 series was a great place to start, and two generations of iterative improvements have resulted in a competent, polished smartwatch, offered at a price that just about makes any other Wear OS watch hard to recommend: the 40mm Watch 6 retails for $300 and is regularly available at discounts of $50 or more.

Of course, $300 is still a lot to spend on a wearable; budget options running proprietary software can be had for $100 or less, to say nothing of simpler fitness trackers. But the Watch 6 punches above its weight compared to other devices in its segment: Samsung's $300 watch has a brighter display and better battery life than the $350 Pixel Watch 2, and the Apple Watch Series 9 — currently facing an import ban amid an ongoing legal dispute — has retailed for $399.

With great performance courtesy of its Exynos W930 chipset, comfortable all-day battery life, and a 60Hz OLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits (a match for the Watch Series 9 and far brighter than the Pixel Watch 2), the Galaxy Watch 6 has just about everything you could want in a Wear OS watch today. The only real downside is that certain functionality — most notably, the ability to take EKG measurements — is only available when the watch is paired with a Samsung phone. But that won't matter to most people, and workarounds do exist (though they may be a little advanced for anyone other than certain Android ethusiasts). Everything else — activity and sleep tracking, app access, watch face selection, you name it — is the same regardless of which Android phone you're using.

At or near its MSRP, the Galaxy Watch 6 isn't an essential upgrade for anyone using a Galaxy Watch 5. But for anyone else looking for a top-tier Wear OS watch at a reasonable price, Samsung's latest watches are the default recommendation today. For my money, the standard Watch 6 is the better buy; the $400 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers more traditional styling and a rotating bezel for scrolling through the UI, but that's all the extra $100 gets you. Everything else, from display specs to performance to battery life, is identical between the standard and Classic versions.

Our runner-up pick for the year, the Pixel Watch 2, is very nearly as good a watch as the Galaxy Watch 6, and in some ways — its unique styling and its advanced mutli-path heart rate sensor, to name a couple — it's even better. But for most people, at $350, Google's latest watch will be hard to justify compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. If you're buying a Wear OS watch today, it should probably be this one.

