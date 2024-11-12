Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $170 $330 Save $160 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is surely one of the best Android watches available, especially if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem. With a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, this watch is built to be a solid performer. $170 at Amazon

Black Friday isn't for a couple of weeks, but we're now starting to see some pretty good deals on some of our favorite tech that's worth taking a look at. Before the Galaxy Watch 7 took the reins as the top smartwatch of 2024, its successor, the Galaxy Watch 6, used to be one of our favorites.

The Galaxy Watch 6 delivers when it comes to experience, with a slim profile and fantastic set of features. Although it may not be on your radar, it's definitely one to consider, especially at its newly discounted price that knocks nearly 50% off. For a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Watch 6 for just $170.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 6?

It's easy to get caught up in the hype when it comes to new tech. But if you're looking to grab a new smartwatch for Android and want something that's good and cheap, we recommend going with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6. Not only does it look sleek with its simple design, but it also offers plenty of great features.

This model on sale from Amazon comes in at 44mm, which is the larger size in the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. Not only do you get a large screen, but it's also plenty bright and also vibrant as well. In addition to the great screen, the watch is also powered by Wear OS, which provides access to plenty of great apps.

Of course, Samsung also packs a ton of great health and fitness tracking features into its watch, with the ability to track up to 90 different activities. Furthermore, it also delivers insights into stress levels and sleep activity as well, which can provide a better overall picture of how your body works throughout the day and night.

And since this is a smartwatch, you're going to easily be able to stay connected, with notifications from your connected device straight to your wrist. You can even take calls while on the go. For those that don't want to rely on their phone, you'll also be happy to know that Samsung Pay is available on this watch as well, making it easier to make payments on compatible tap terminals.

For the most part, if you're an Android phone user, you can't go wrong with this smartwatch. Not only does it provide everything you need to track all your health and fitness metrics, but it also comes in at an incredible price.