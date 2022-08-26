Along with its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung introduced a new range of smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a worthy follow-up to last year's Watch 4, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds a premium build, and features, to that already-great package. Samsung's latest smartwatch is starting to get delivered to the doorsteps of users, and for some of those, the very first software update has begun to land.

A new update is landing on Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro units on Verizon and AT&T, as reported by a Reddit user and confirmed by two Verizon support pages. This is mostly just a day-one patch more than anything, though. It weighs in at just under 100MB (96.30MB), and all the update's changelog says is that it has "stability and reliability" improvements. It doesn't even bump up the security patch level, and it's staying with an older July 2022 security patch for now (via XDA).

According to the Verizon changelog, this software version also resolves an issue in which the user couldn't receive Wireless Emergency Alert messages containing more than 255 characters. Both the AT&T and Verizon updates have the same build number, so it doesn't take a genius to figure the AT&T update also has that fix, even though its changelog doesn't say it. The update is available for the 40mm and 44mm versions of the watch, as well as the 45mm Pro.

These types of day-one updates aren't uncommon. Back when it launched in February, the Galaxy S22 lineup also got a day-one patch fixing a few minor bugs. It's mostly the same ordeal here. If you already have your Galaxy Watch 5 in hand (or wrist, I guess), stay alert for an OTA update coming soon to it. And if you don't have one yet, check out where to buy a Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro.