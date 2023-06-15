Quick Answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can be used to track sleep. The watch even includes a new sleep monitoring feature for more clarity on sleeping habits.

The newest smartwatches on the market pack a ton of features under their watch faces, and a common one is sleep tracking. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 is among these new additions. This digital timepiece showcases marked improvements in battery life, a new Sapphire Crystal Glass, and an improved physical design to keep skin-sensor contact more consistent.

Overall, the watch is almost identical inside and out to the previous model, which already offered strong health-tracking metrics, and that's not a bad thing. But does the Galaxy Watch 5 offer sleep tracking for its users like many others do, and how might it stack up against the competition?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 track sleep?

Like many other models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 tracks sleep and does it consistently well. During sleep, the Galaxy Watch 5 will monitor the type of sleep you’re getting, track your blood oxygen level, and count the calories your body naturally burns off. Checking in the morning is easy (either on the watch itself or your Android phone), and the data comes up with a sleep score that will give you a quick snapshot of your overall rest for the night.

What additional sleep-tracking features are offered?

Sleep tracking with the Galaxy Watch 5 can be performed in a few ways. The easiest, most basic method is to simply wear the watch to bed. The Galaxy Watch 5 will automatically detect when you begin to nod off, recording your sleep cycles without additional input (unlike previous Samsung smartwatches). Those who keep their loved ones awake at night with the sound of their snoring will also be happy to learn that the watch can detect and record the snoring sounds, whereas the previous generation required the use of your phone’s microphone to support this feature. You can also customize when the recordings are deleted.

In addition to the standard sleep tracker, you’ll get Samsung’s new sleep monitoring feature, introduced in 2022, which can help improve your nighttime routine even more. After completing the in-app questionnaire and logging your sleep for a week, you’ll get tailored sleep missions and associated notifications from your Samsung Health app. These aim to target lifestyle and mindfulness improvements over four weeks to radically transform the quality of your evening rituals for a well-rested result.

How does the Galaxy Watch 5 stack up against the competition?

It’s clear that the sleep tracking features included in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will give you a great platform for monitoring sleep cycles and additional metrics, like blood oxygen levels and other health markers. But how does the Galaxy Watch 5 compare to other options on the market?

First, while the new Galaxy Watch is very similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 in look, feel, and performance, the sensor that sits against your wrist is curved instead of flat. This gives the Galaxy Watch 5 an ever-so-slightly snugger fit that serves to keep the sensor gently in contact with your skin for less interruption. This contact allows it to more effectively track health data, like sleep. As a result, upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 5 will provide more accurate sleep statistics on the whole because of the continuous contact and upgraded performance features.

Fitness trackers like the Whoop 4.0, Fitbit Charge 5, and the Oura Ring 3 can monitor sleep as well. However, each device requires a premium subscription for full access to sleep-tracking metrics. And since the Whoop 4.0 and Oura Ring 3 come in at similar prices to the feature-filled Galaxy Watch, you’d likely be better served with the more versatile option that includes a screen and fully integrated sleep tracking functionality.

However, if the Galaxy Watch’s additional features aren’t necessary, a basic sleep tracker may be right up your alley. The Amazfit Band 7 is around one-fifth the price and provides surprisingly comprehensive sleep data for the cost.

Overall, we’ve found that the Galaxy Watch 5 is at the top in the crowded field of fitness trackers; it's the best overall pick for sleep monitoring, especially if you already use a Samsung phone.

How do you get the most out of sleep tracking with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can be used as a simple sleep cycle tracker or as a more substantial monitoring tool. For those who already own or are considering the Galaxy Watch, the metrics provided couldn’t be easier to read. So, as long as you have your smartwatch and a decent watchband with a good fit, you should be able to get some good readings.

In the morning after sleep monitoring, all you need to do is click on the watch’s Samsung Health app to read through the total sleep recorded and get a full nighttime breakdown, including time spent in REM, light, and deep sleep, as well as moments awake. You can also check the sleep score and compare stats to other monitored nights.

Using advanced sleep monitoring features like the sleep coaching function will provide an even more enriching night’s sleep. To use the sleep coaching function:

1. Open the Samsung Health app on your phone.

2. Scroll down and tap on the Sleep tab.

3. Select the three vertical dots in the top right-hand corner.

4. Tap sleep coaching to select the feature.

Sleep coaching starts with an analysis of your sleep for seven nights (five weeknights and two weekend nights). Once you’ve completed these seven nights of sleep, the application will highlight the type of sleep you are getting with a symbolic sleep animal (such as the “Exhausted Shark,” “Unconcerned Lion,” or “Nervous Penguin”). Then, you’ll spend the next four weeks tackling sleep missions designed to improve the rest you get. These might be getting out of bed as soon as you wake up or spending five minutes meditating before laying your head down for the night.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a great choice for sleep tracking

Smartwatches are a great addition to the digital tool lineup that we all use regularly. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a durable piece of gear that can help keep you connected to friends and family. It’s great for keeping up with incoming emails and messages and tracking a hike or run, as well as providing some of the most comprehensive sleep-tracking metrics available. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a high-performing smartwatch with a wealth of sleep monitoring data.