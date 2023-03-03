Quick answer: Yes, both the 40mm and 44mm models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 support all standard 20mm watch straps, making finding a band you like easy.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the culmination of everything Samsung has built with its smartwatch ecosystem and the power of Wear OS's improved capabilities. Its battery life, features, and design make it one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Samsung already offers a few watch band options when buying your Watch 5, but if you want to make your watch unique, you’ll need to find the perfect one.

Whether you’re looking for a replacement watchband or just trying to make your Android smartwatch more fashionable, plenty of watchbands are available. Thankfully, you don’t have to jump through many hoops to find a new watchband, as the Watch 5 supports standard 20mm watchbands right out of the box.

What size watchbands does the Galaxy Watch 5 support?

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you won’t need to jump through many hoops to get what you need. While there are many options, all watches follow a standardized process for selecting watchbands that work with them. The lugs, which are the pieces that connect to the watch, help determine whether a watchband is compatible or not with the timepiece.

In the Watch 5’s case, the watch supports 20mm lug widths, which is considered the standard for watchband sizes. That means most watchbands should work with the 40mm and 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch 5, so long as they have that particular width. Other possible sizes for lug widths can range from 16mm to 24mm, but the Galaxy Watch 5 will only support 20mm bands. The same is true for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which also only supports 20mm bands.

Nearly every smartwatch that Samsung has released has supported standard 20mm watchbands. The only exceptions to this rule are the original Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3. Because of this long-standing support, any watchband you used with previous Galaxy Watches may work with your Watch 5, so don’t be afraid to test them out.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 support tapered watchbands?

Watchbands also offer two distinct strap designs, called straight and tapered. Tapered watchbands start at one width and then grow more narrow towards the bottom of the band.

For example, a tapered watchband for the Galaxy Watch 5 would begin at 20mm, where the band connects to the timepiece, and become narrower towards the end. This may be addressed on the packaging as a measurement of 20mm/18mm or something to that effect, with the first number being the lug width.

Because the lug width doesn’t change, the Galaxy Watch 5 supports tapered and straight watchbands. So it ultimately comes down to which type of watchband you prefer.

Measuring your wrist for success

It’s also important to consider the watchband's overall measurements when trying to find the best Galaxy Watch 5 watchband for you. You want to ensure you are getting one that isn’t too tight or loose. If it’s too tight, it’ll restrict blood flow to your wrist; if it’s too loose, you won’t be able to take advantage of the Galaxy Watch 5’s various health sensors.

Before buying a new watchband, take the measurements of the band’s length into account. This number is usually outlined on the packaging by a pair of numbers, such as 125/75mm. The first number is the measurement of the tail side, the part of the watchband with holes in it. The second number is the measurement of the buckle side.

Once you’ve taken measurements into account, you’ll need to choose a style that fits your own. The Watch 5 works with all your common watchband types, including metal, leather, silicone, and fake leather. Of course, choosing your style is entirely up to you, but at least you can rely on that standardized watchband size to make the search easier.