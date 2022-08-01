The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continue to be two of the best smartwatches you can pick up right now, despite being released almost a year ago. Still, we'd advise holding off from purchasing them, since it's nearly that time of the year again when Samsung announces a new generation of its smartwatches. There's already plenty known about the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Watch 5 series, and we even have a good idea of what the two watches will look like. However, you'll still want to check out these new renders that offer an even more detailed look.

While the renders from last month arrived in the form of rotating GIFs and only showed off a couple of colors, the new renders from Evan Blass (via 91mobiles) are stills and reveal perhaps all the color options the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will sell in. If you couldn't already tell, the first two rows are of the Pro model, showing the more premium and beefier watch in black and gray titanium. These lie alongside the non-Pro watch in beige, lavender, and black colorways.

Rumors indicate the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's body will be made of a combo of sapphire glass and titanium, seemingly explaining the more premium style seen in the renders. The thickness might be attributed to the rumored beefy 572mAh battery, which would be a sizable upgrade over the Watch 4's 361mAh. Aside from this, the renders more or less confirm that the rotating bezel has been done away with, likely in favor of on-screen navigation.

Samsung has already announced this August's Galaxy Unpacked. Set for August 10th, the event will see the reveal of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 and almost certainly the new Watch series.