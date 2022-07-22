Ask any smartwatch owner what the worst thing is about the current generation of wearables, and you're likely to hear the same answer no matter the device: battery life. Even as gadgets like the Galaxy Watch4 and other premium Android smartwatches get faster with each passing year, none seem to last longer than 24 hours on a charge. Samsung has a couple of watches planned for an official unveil at Galaxy Unpacked on August 10th, where it could be the first company to introduce multi-day battery life on a full-fledged wearable.

This latest rumor comes to us from Ice Universe on Twitter, who gave us the most tantalizing tease yet for the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Assuming this leak is correct, Samsung's upcoming top-tier smartwatch could provide "at least" three days of battery, blowing the competition out of the water in the process. While other wearables — specifically fitness trackers and hybrid devices — can reach a week of battery life in regular use, standard Wear OS smartwatches from Samsung, Fossil, and other brands rarely make it past a day in real-world conditions, with a small exception carved out for some Mobvoi models. Even Apple, after nearly a decade's worth of work developing a smartwatch lineup, has been unable to provide true multi-day battery life.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given the rumor mill surrounding the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. While all rumors indicate Samsung's high-end smartwatch is losing out on its rotating bezel — easily our favorite feature on the Watch4 Classic — the earliest reports surrounding this device all focused on a massive battery. Combined with an improved processor, it's not too hard to imagine real multi-day battery life on wearables is within grasp, without having to rely on low-power modes or e-ink displays.

Now, it's important to take any multi-day battery claims with a grain of salt. After all, Samsung advertised the Galaxy Watch4 last year as lasting 48 hours on a charge, which hasn't held up to our testing. Still, considering the claim here — "at least three days" — the Watch5 Pro could be the first time skipping a charge overnight wouldn't mean finding time to power up the next day. That's a monumental step for wearables, and could be enough for any Galaxy Watch fan, even those who purchased the Watch4 last year, to consider an upgrade.

Galaxy Unpacked is set for August 10th at 9AM ET. In addition to the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, along with a fresh set of Pro-branded earbuds. Samsung has already opened reservations for its latest gadgets, with up to $200 in savings if you plan to purchase a new phone, smartwatch, and earbuds in a combo pack.