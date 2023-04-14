Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $395 $450 Save $55 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just got a new best price over at Amazon, where the price dipped below $400 and hit $395. We've seen this particular model down to $399 before, but now it's even a few bucks below that. It's a sleek smartwatch with a premium feel and a durable build, thanks to the titanium body and the sapphire crystal glass. $395 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the company's first "Pro" model, and it earns the name with a premium feel and a great suite of health-tracking features. Now that it's on sale and a bit more affordable, it's a good choice for someone who wants a smartwatch built with great materials and a decent battery. Available for $395 at Amazon, this is the best price we've seen for this model thus far, and it's unlikely we'll see a better one until the summer sales events hit.

What you'll love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

A great smartwatch will help keep you from taking out your smartphone every two minutes by allowing you to read your messages and handle incoming calls. Even if it's just a robocall, at least now you won't have to check your phone to see that it's spam. Other cool features you can enjoy with this smartwatch are GPS location tracking and paying for things by simply placing your wrist over the POS terminal. Of course, we also have to mention the massive battery that will get you days of usage, instead of mere hours, as is the case with numerous other smartwatch models.

Another thing a good smartwatch will help with is allowing you to keep track of your fitness and health, and the 5 Pro will do just that. In fact, it can recognize up to 20 exercises on its own, so you don't have to go through the menu to manually initiate one. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement, can monitor your heart rate, perform ECGs, and more.

While all these things are pretty awesome, we have to mention that this smartwatch may be durable, but that comes at the price of not fitting just anyone's wrist. At 45mm and with a chunky and heavy design, it may be too big for some people. Plus, the default band felt clunky in our experience, so you may want to look into getting a replacement at some point if you feel that way too after your order arrives.