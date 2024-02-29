Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $300 $450 Save $150 Both the Bluetooth and LTE models of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are getting a hefty $150 discount right now, making it an excellent opportunity to grab one of Samsung's best smartwatches for cheap. It may not be the latest release, but thanks to some impressive features and a stellar design, the Galxay Watch 5 Pro is a worthy wearable none-the-less. $300 at Amazon$300 at Best Buy

While the debate about which wearables are truly the best smartwatches can be argued endlessly, there's no denying that Samsung is one of the top choices for anyone looking to get a premium watch. Its latest version, the Galaxy Watch 6, quickly took the reign as king of Android watches, but its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5, still offers an incredible timepiece for the price.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in particular, still tops the newest model in a few ways, making it a great choice if you're stuck deciding whether the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should be your next watch. With the Galaxy Watch 5 on sale as low as $300 — just $6 shy of its lowest price ever — this deal one of the best smartwatch deals you'll find right now.

Why this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal is worth your money

Aside from the fact that these deals offer the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at basically its best price since Black Friday, Samsung's last-gen premium smartwatch still hits as one of the top watches on the market. The build-quality and design are second-to-none, with impressive hardware and a durable design that you won't find elsewhere at this price point.

Built with a titanium housing and ultra-durable crystal glass display, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is designed to withstand the test of time and the elements that come along with it. Pair these with an insanely good battery life — upwards of 5 days to be exact — and you've got one heck of a watch for the money.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro A 3rd party seller is offering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for just $215 right now. That's one heck of a deal, but be aware that payment, warranty coverage, and returns may differ from buying directly from Amazon. $215 via 3rd Party Seller at Amazon

Of course, there are a few small additions to the latest Galaxy Watch 6 models that the previous gen will not have — namely the new bezel design and a slightly larger display. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a virtual bezel which performs essentially the same function, so you aren't missing out on too much.

That said, for $150 off these small differences are easily forgiveable. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still a premium watch no matter how you spin it, and getting on for as little as $300 is an absolute bargain. Jump on this one before it's gone, there's no telling when we'll see it go this low again.