While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be abandoning that rotating bezel and more classic design that the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch 4 Classic both had, we're getting more than enough upgrades in exchange that it's almost impossible to be mad. With Titanium watch frames, Sapphire Crystal Glass that's 60% more durable, and a battery that's almost double the Watch 4 Classic, the Watch 5 Pro is a compelling premium Android smartwatch — even if it starts at $450 rather than the Watch 4 Classic's $350.

Before you ante up for your next watch, you have a couple of choices in color — not that either of these watches deviates from the grayscale spectrum. Which Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro color you buy for yourself may not seem like a hard choice, but it is absolutely an important one.

Gray Titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Gray Titanium is more pewter than the drab gray of the Graphite Galaxy Watch 5, but this allows it to fit well with any model Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as most Flip 4 and S22 series colorways. It's also much brighter than the Graphite, but it's dark enough not to be mistaken for regular Silver like you'd see on the Watch 5.

This more balanced shade is the Goldilocks of grays: light enough to shine when it catches the light well, but not so bright that every micro-scratch and fleck of dead skin sticks out like a sore thumb. The strap that comes with the Gray Titanium is another shade of gray with a little brown in it, and while it doesn't look terrible, I'd highly recommend swapping it for a bolder color or perhaps a nice leather instead.

Black Titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Black goes with everything! Every band you can throw at it, every outfit or occasion, the Black Titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will work with it all. Black might show scratches a little more readily than the Gray Titanium, but if you intend to buy third-party watch bands for your Watch 5 Pro, there are many, many straps out there that come with matching black buckles or black metal links.

Speaking of matching, the Black Titanium works fabulously with all three colorways of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, while the Gray Titanium can clash somewhat with the Graygreen and Beige Fold 4s. This brushed black exterior also works fabulously with the Galaxy S22 series, especially with the custom color S22 Ultra with its black frames.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition

On top of the two official colorways, there's also a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition on the way, which will cost extra as it comes with an unlimited membership to GolfBuddy's Smart Caddie. It comes with a white strap with black accents, the same frame as the Black Titanium, and green accents to the sides of the buttons rather than red found on the normal editions.

For the Galaxy Watch 5, the Golf Edition makes a little more sense even if you're not a golfer because it's the only way to get a Black Watch 5. That said, we already have Black Titanium for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, so the only differences here are the app subscription, the button accent color, and a two-tone white-black watch band. If you love green or golf, go nuts; otherwise, you'll be just fine with the normal editions.

Unfortunately, the Golf Edition will have to wait a little while, as it never launches alongside the regular editions of the watch.

Where are all the actual colors?

This choice might come down to a coin flip for some, as both colors work quite well and look excellent on the wrist regardless of skin tone. I lean towards the Gray Titanium with its just-right level of shine and brightness. It's a shame that the Pro won't get any bolder colors like the Watch 4's Forest Green or Watch 5's Sapphire, but these colors make sense — and watch straps can bring all the color and vibrance to the watch you need.