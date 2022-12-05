Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $380 $450 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the most rugged and the best Android smartwatch you can buy. It is not cheap, but Best Buy's latest deal knocks $70 off making it a wee bit more affordable. Plus, you get a $50 gift card with your purchase that sweetens the deal even further. Buy at Best Buy

If you want a rugged Wear OS smartwatch with multi-day battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is your only option. With its excellent specs and beefy 590mAh battery, it is unsurprisingly among our favorite Android smartwatches. You do pay for the durable titanium body and that battery life though, with the Watch 5 Pro costing a whopping $450. A new deal knocks $70 off Samsung's best smartwatch, dropping its price to $380, which is even lower than its Black Friday price.

Best Buy is further sweetening the deal by throwing in a $50 gift card that you can use towards other purchases or pass on to your friends and family. This is a fantastic deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that you should not miss. If you have an old smartwatch lying around, you can send it to Best Buy for an additional discount towards your smartwatch purchase.

There's a slight catch, though: the deal is only on the Watch 5 Pro's Titanium Gray shade. If you want the watch in black, you can get it with a $50 discount, and you don't get a gift card with it as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a rugged titanium chassis and sapphire crystal glass protecting its 1.36-inch AMOLED display. This makes it an ideal companion during hiking and other outdoor activities in harsh conditions. And thanks to the multi-day battery life, you won't have to worry about the wearable running out of juice in the middle of nowhere.

Samsung's smartwatch also packs plenty of health-tracking features, including stress monitoring, skin temperature sensor, body composition analysis, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Best Buy's extended holiday return period is also eligible on the watch, so if you find it too big on your wrist, you have time until January 14 to return it.