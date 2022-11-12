The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is more about refinement than revolution over last year's Watch 4 series, but the improvements are still good enough to rank it high in our list of the best Android watches. Now, if you have been looking to get the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Watch 5 Pro, Samsung has an early Black Friday deal that you should not miss. Besides a free two-tone Sport band worth $40, the company is providing enhanced trade-in values. If you're willing to give the right watch to give up, you can upgrade to a 40mm Watch 5 by paying just $85.

Samsung is offering a minimum $75 trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Watch 5 and $125 towards the Watch 5 Pro. So, send in your old Fitbit or Fossil watch in exchange for a hefty discount on your Watch 5 purchase. The company is providing the best trade-in values on the Watch 4 series and, surprisingly, the Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch 3, which will get you a $150 discount — it's a perfect upgrade opportunity for the those who own the latter.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Source: Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a refined upgrade to the phenomenal Watch 4. Sapphire Glass makes Samsung's newest wearable more durable, and its larger battery makes it easier to get through the day without charging. View at Samsung

For the Watch 4 series specificially, the company is providing $145 off while the Watch 4 Classic will get you a $165 discount. These trade-in prices are even higher if you plan to buy the Watch 5 Pro — the Watch 4 gets you $180 off and the Watch 3 $190 off. Plus, Samsung will give you $240 for the Watch 4 Classic, so you can get the Watch 5 Pro for just $160.

If you don't want the free Sport band, you can opt for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundle and save $100 on the earbuds. This is another good offer, especially since we consider Samsung's latest earphones among the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Even if you don't own a Galaxy Watch, enhanced trade-in values mean you could be getting a lot more than you think for a Fitbit, Fossil, Garmin, or Apple Watch, so if you're interested, why not give it a go?