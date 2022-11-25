Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $400 $450 Save $50 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best smartwatch for Android that you can buy. It features a tough titanium chassis with sapphire crystal glass protecting the display. The beefy battery internally provides enough juice for the watch to last up to two days on a single charge. From $210 at Amazon $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is among the best Android smartwatches, and for Black Friday, you can get it with a sweet $50 discount. With an MSRP of $450, the Watch 5 Pro is an expensive smartwatch. It does live up to its Pro name and high price tag with multi-day battery life, tough build quality, and health tracking features. If you are looking for a Garmin replacement for tracking your runs or hiking trails, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro won't disappoint you.

While Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the smartwatch by $50, Samsung has an even better deal on its online store. You can trade in your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to save $240 on the Watch 5 Pro and get it for as low as $160. Or if you have the Watch 4 or the Tizen-based Watch 3, Samsung will give you up to $190 off. The Apple Watch Series 7 will also get you a similar amount, with Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin wearables getting you a $125 discount. Even better, Samsung will bundle a two-tone Sport Band free with your order.

Why you should not miss this Black Friday deal

Featuring a titanium chassis and a sapphire crystal cover glass on top of the 1.36" AMOLED display, the Watch 5 Pro has a durable and rugged chassis that can take a beating easily. The beefy 590mAh battery ensures the smartwatch can last 2-3 days on mixed usage. And unlike the Pixel Watch, you get additional health features on Samsung's offering, including stress monitoring, a skin temperature sensor, and more.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a no-brainer and your only choice if you want a Wear OS watch to reliably track your treks and other outdoor activities without having to worry about battery life. If your use case is not that extreme, check out the best Black Friday deals on smartwatches for other options, including a great deal on the standard Galaxy Watch 5.