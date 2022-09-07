Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great smartwatch, even if its price and size make it difficult to recommend to everyone. If there's one thing that's truly divisive about it, it's the band. Some users love it, others — myself included — find it finicky. No matter what side of the debate you fall on, one thing's for sure: charging the watch with the band always attached can be annoying. If you've found yourself wishing the watch would lay flat on your bedside table, Samsung has a new accessory meant to "fix" this band's biggest issue.

By default, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro uses a D-buckle band. If you've never used one, you spend a minute or so sizing it to your wrist when you first get the watch, locking it in place before using a magnetic latch to release or place the band as needed. The upside to this is obvious, as you can take the gadget off or slap it back on your wrist with one hand faster than any other standard watch strap. Of course, the downside is that it will always be strapped together, preventing you from laying it flat on a table. This band also interferes with reverse wireless charging on many smartphones, including those from Samsung, unless you detach the band or rely on an unintended workaround, like flipping the band inside out.

So, naturally, Samsung has come up with a solution for one of those issues. As spotted by 9to5Google, a new Galaxy Watch charging cradle is up on Samsung's website, though you can't buy it just yet. While it won't make reverse wireless charging easier, it will allow you to place a Watch 5 Pro flat on a charging surface while the band curves around the inside of the stand.

Truly, this accessory is a solution to a problem created by Samsung. Many people love the D buckle band included with the Watch 5 Pro, but I think it was a major mistake for the company to include it by default. You can, of course, get a different band if you buy it from Samsung directly, but not if you buy it from Best Buy, Amazon, or other retailers. Most buyers will get this strap by default and, if they don't like it, will need to drop extra cash on a third-party band to replace it.

So, if you've found yourself frustrated with how the Watch 5 Pro sits on your desk while charging, this might just be the accessory you've been waiting for. There's no word on pricing or availability details just yet, though we'll be sure to update whenever it goes on sale.