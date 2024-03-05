Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $250 $500 Save $250 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a fantastic option if you're looking for a smartwatch that can handle anything you throw at it. It offers a premium feel thanks to its titanium case and offers plenty of protection with its sapphire display. The watch also has a large and vibrant display and long battery life. Right now, you can score a major discount that knocks 50% off for a limited time. $250 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, offering impressive build quality and fantastic battery life that can reach up to three days of use on a single charge. Of course, it also has a vibrant display, health and wellness tracking features, and while it's typically priced at $499.99, it can now be had for far less with a recent discount that knocks 50% off, bringing the price down to just $249.99 for a limited time.

In addition to the standard model being discounted, you can also save $250 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition, which delivers the same great features, but also adds a lifetime membership to Smart Caddie. With that said, if you've been looking to purchase a new wearable or just simply wanted to upgrade your current one, now's going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still a great option if you're looking to purchase a new smartwatch in 2024. The device comes in with a size of 45mm and has a large 1.4-inch AMOLED display that looks great in most conditions and offers excellent protection from scratches and scuffs thanks to its sapphire glass surface. Of course, you get a wealth of sensors on this watch that's great for tracking health and wellness metrics.

The watch can even track your sleep and stress levels, and also offers tracking for a variety of different fitness activities, making it easy to get the numbers on all your work-outs. As stated before, the Golf Edition of the watch includes a lifetime subscription for Smart Caddie, which is great if you're someone that likes to get some swings in over the weekend at the local golf course. Smart Caddie has data on over 40,000 courses worldwide, and can deliver insight about your game to improve it.

What makes this watch really stand out among its peers is its incredible battery life. The watch comes with a 590mAh battery that can power the Watch 5 Pro for up to three days. While most people will be able to charge the watch at night, it's great to know that you don't necessarily need to. This extended battery life provides peace of mind, just in case if you're out on a hike all-day or just out-of-town over the weekend.

So if you've been looking for a watch that can keep up with your lifestyle, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 4 Pro Golf Edition are going to be some excellent choices, especially now that they are 50% off, saving you $250 for a limited time. If you do manage to pick one up, don't forget to protect your investment by checking out some screen protectors and cases.