Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $200 $450 Save $250 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the beefiest watch you can get from Samsung. It offers an excellent assortment of health and wellness tracking features and is extremely durable. Right now, you can score this watch for its lowest price yet, as it comes in a just $200 for a limited time. $200 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great smartwatches on the market, but if you're looking for one that's going to really stand out from the crowd, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is going to be a great choice. Not only do you get a sleek design and the power of Wear OS, you're also getting premium materials with an ultra-durable build.

Furthermore, this watch packs tons of battery life, with a maximum of up to five days on a single charge, which is quite incredible. The only problem is that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is usually pretty expensive. Luckily, we've managed to find a deal that knocks the $250 off for a limited time. That means you'll score this fantastic Samsung watch for just $199.99, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

Close

If you're looking for something big and durable, then the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is going to be a fantastic option. The watch is built to last, made from premium materials like sapphire and titanium. Furthermore, you get a nice bright AMOLED screen that comes in at 1.36 inches. In addition, the watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 processor that's paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

You also get a large 590mAh battery that can power the watch for up to five days, and a variety of sensors that provide plenty of health and fitness tracking capabilities. And since this watch is powered by Wear OS, you're going to get access to a large, varied, and familiar selection of apps. Best of all, Samsung is continuously providing updates to the watch that allows the brand to move the experience forward.

Of course, this watch usually doesn't come cheap, with a retail price that sits at $449.99. Of course, we've seen some great discounts on this watch before, but this has to be one of the best prices we've seen in quite a while, with a discount that knocks $250 off for a limited time. So get it while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.

And if you want to make it even sweeter, you can always trade in an old wearable to get extra savings too or use Best Buy financing to take advantage of special financing offers.