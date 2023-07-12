Wear OS is more exciting than it's been in years, with great watches available from a number of manufacturers. But Samsung, who kicked off the ongoing Wear OS renaissance back in 2021 with the Galaxy Watch 4, still leads with its Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. With killer performance and build quality, up-to-date software, and a quality 60Hz display, the Galaxy Watch 5 is my absolute favorite Wear OS watch right now — and at a new low price of just $152, it's a crazy good deal for Prime Day.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $152 $280 Save $128 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is, pound for pound, the best Wear OS device you can buy today. It's got fast performance, a great 60Hz display under sapphire crystal glass, and the latest version of Wear OS. It's not much of an upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 4, but at a sale price of $152, it's an absolute steal for anyone looking for a new Wear OS watch. $152 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easy to like. It's got a slim, understated aesthetic that's easy to dress up or down — and it doesn't hurt that it's compatible with a wide range of watch bands, from high-end first-party Samsung bands to any standard 20mm watch bands you might have on hand. Plenty of Wear OS watches accept standard bands, but that's far from a universal quality: wearables like Google's Pixel Watch and the ever-popular Apple Watch require specially made, proprietary bands.

While the standard Watch 5 misses out on the titanium case and raised display bezel of the more expensive Watch 5 Pro, it's got high-end sapphire crystal covering its smooth 60Hz display, which makes it more resistant to scratches and shattering than most other watch screens. Performance is up there with the best of 'em, too: despite using the same Exynos W920 chipset and 1.5 gigabytes of RAM and as the previous-model Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Watch 5 opens apps quickly and smoothly and generally handles any wearable task without breaking a sweat.

My biggest gripe about the Galaxy Watch 5 is battery life; Samsung always talks up its watches' longevity, but real-world performance doesn't quite shake out the way the company says. Samsung claims 50 hours of continuous use for the Watch 5, but that's the absolute best-case scenario. Our own experience has been different: the Watch 5 lasts about a day and a half with normal use. That's not unusual for Wear OS watches, most need to be recharged about once a day, but it's still not quite as rosy as Samsung would have you believe.

You may be wondering whether it'd be better to buy a Watch 5 now or wait for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which we're expecting will debut in a matter of weeks. The Watch 6 will likely come with some relatively minor hardware improvements, plus One UI 5 Watch — a new version of Samsung's wearable software skin built around the yet-unreleased Wear OS 4. But given the low-key changes from generation to generation between the Watch 4 and Watch 5, we're probably not looking at a night-and-day generational improvement with the upcoming Watch 6. What's more, the Watch 5 series is already eligible for the One UI 5 Watch beta — and the stable version won't be far behind.

The Watch 5 does work best with a Samsung phone: its ECG feature is officially exclusively available when the watch is paired with another Samsung device, and health tracking overall relies on Samsung Health — which is preinstalled on Samsung phones but requires a separate download for devices from other manufacturers. One UI on phones and tablets also has exclusive widgets that can tell you the battery level on connected Samsung accessories at a glance.

But no functionality I'd consider essential to the experience requires pairing the Galaxy Watch 5 with a Samsung phone. The majority of the watch's features work just as well with a Pixel 7 as they do with a Samsung Galaxy S23: you can install new apps and watch faces from both the Play Store and the Galaxy Store, navigate with Google Maps, and make contactless payments with Google Wallet while the Watch 5 is paired with any Android device.

Given the Watch 5's limited improvements over the Watch 4, I typically caveat my enthusiasm for the watch with a disclaimer not to buy it if you already have the previous model. That's still kind of the case here: if you have a Watch 4 that's in good shape, the Watch 5 won't be a big upgrade for you. But if you bought your Watch 4 closer to launch and it's looking worse for wear, a sale price of $152 for the 40mm model is a pretty compelling reason to splurge on the Watch 5. If you're rocking an older Wear OS watch than that, the Watch 5 will be a marked step up from what you're used to — and for my money, it's one of the best wearable deals you're going to find this Prime Day.