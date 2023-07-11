Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $160 $280 Save $120 The Galaxy Watch 5 is considered the best Android smartwatch due to its reliable day-to-day performance and impressive display. If you're looking for a smooth experience and don't currently own an Android watch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is definitely worth the investment. It's even more enticing considering you can purchase the 40mm model for just $160 or the 44mm model for only $170 this Prime Day. $160 at Amazon (40mm) $170 at Amazon (44mm)

When we reviewed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it was clear that Samsung had refined the finer points of the previous Watch 4 to make the Watch 5 truly shine. There's no doubt that the Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people on the market right now. With stellar performance and amazing display, you can't go wrong; and right now is the best time to pick one up.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm), and both have seen massive discounts for Prime Day. If you want to save the most money, the 40mm model is only $160 right now — that's 43% off! But, if you want the slightly bigger form factor and a little bit more battery life, you only have to spend $10 more to get the 44mm model — it's only $170!

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a smartwatch that boasts a host of impressive features. Its circular AMOLED display measures 1.19 inches and is protected by Sapphire Crystal Glass for added durability. The Exynos W920 SoC and 1.5GB RAM power the device, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Additionally, the watch has advanced health-tracking capabilities, allowing you to monitor your daily activities, sleep, heart rate, and body composition.

Looking ahead, the Galaxy Watch 5 is set to receive a major upgrade with the upcoming One UI 5 Watch. This will introduce new features such as sleep coaching, SmartThings integration, smarter SOS implementation, and personalized heart rate zones for customized workouts.

The battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 is average, but the 44mm model does offer slightly longer runtimes, so if you don't mind a bigger watch, you can get a little more juice. Plus, it has fast charging support capable of charging up to 45% battery life in only thirty minutes, so you should never have to be without the Galaxy Watch 5 on your wrist for very long.

Yes, we're indeed expecting Samsung to launch the Watch 5 successor — the Galaxy Watch 6 — likely in the next month or so, but it will likely carry an even higher price tag. You won't find a better offer for the latest model anytime soon; the Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Prime Day smartwatch deal you'll find.