Motivating ourselves to live healthier can be more challenging than we would like to admit, so why not look for one of the market's best health and fitness accessories to aid our journey? Plus, Christmas is around the corner, and there's no better time to start your holiday shopping. In addition to all the fantastic Black Friday discounts (yay! for not having to wait in line), Samsung's newest smartwatch is on sale, along with other amazing smartwatch deals. But be warned: procrastination will hurt you if you decide to wait; you only have a week to do your virtual Black Friday shopping!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the sturdiest and most robust models for smartwatches. It's an upgrade from the Watch 4, one of the best, if not the best, Samsung smartwatches ever to launch. The sapphire screen and long battery life make this smartwatch worth the purchase. Putting down a few hundred dollars on any fitness accessory shouldn't be made to feel flimsy and delicate. And the wear is incredibly lightweight that you don't even notice that it's on your wrist, and any smartwatch should always be a natural fit.

The Watch 5 does everything a smartwatch should do: monitor your sleep, track your daily activity (like how many steps you take), measure your blood pressure, and record your elevation. The Samsung Galaxy smartwatch series includes the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which gives a more accurate reading of your heart rate than most smartwatches. And to help you set your sleep habits, you have access to Advanced Sleep Coaching. If you're worried about managing too many devices, you can always put down a few extra dollars to get the LTE version which will do mostly everything your phone does for calling, texting, and music.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Those wanting to get their hands on the best smartwatch that Samsung offers should go big with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, currently $50 off during the Black Friday sale. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches and our top premium pick. The Watch 5 Pro only comes in one size, 45 mm, and it's a fantastic fit for people with larger wrists. The larger size also means it comes packed with impressive battery life, potentially lasting up to three consecutive days on a single charge.

In addition, the Watch 5 Pro inherits its brother's sturdy sapphire screen and comes with a titanium body to complete the design. The overall design is perfect for rigorous fitness regimens and may be the ideal holiday gift for your loved ones trying to get into shape. Thanks to Samsung, you no longer have to worry about breaking an expensive smartwatch; the premium design ensures it'll last through even the harshest conditions. But remember, the Black Friday sale won't last forever, and there are no guarantees you'll see $50 knocked off again before next year.

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $400 $450 Save $50 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is leading the pack for the best premium Android smartwatch; it comes in a single size of 45mm, a battery life seemingly lasting for days off a single charge, and is beautifully encompassed with a sapphire screen and titanium casing. This legendary smartwatch is currently $50 off during the Black Friday sale, making it the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones. From $210 at Amazon $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The cheaper alternative is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which you can get at a great price of $150, which is $100 off its original price tag. Unfortunately, with the release of newer smartwatch models, supplies become limited for the last-generation smartwatch, so expect this deal to sell like hotcakes.

You don't have to worry about the Watch 4 not being a powerhouse, as it still runs on the same software as the Watch 5. So anyone new to the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch series may want to snatch this deal up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $150 $250 Save $100 Samsung's last generation smartwatch runs just as well as the Watch 5, with both running on the same processor, ensuring no downgrade in the performance. The Watch 5 is arguably one of the best smartwatches for Android, and with $100 off during Black Friday, there's no better time to get introduced to the trusted Samsung smartwatch ecosystem.<br/> $170 at Samsung $150 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Don't wait to take advantage of these great prices. Black Friday only comes once a year, so only the best manufacturers put out the hottest deals. Buying a smartwatch is never simple, but we recommend going after the most trusted brands to get your money's worth. Samsung's smartwatch series is one of the best on the market right now, so you won't go wrong snagging one before Christmas!