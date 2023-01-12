The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the smartwatches we really enjoyed in 2022, seeing it as a great tool to keep an eye on every notification coming from our smartphone and our activity levels. Plus, this one was finally a better fit for those with smaller wrists, thanks to the curved health sensor, something that's fairly rare to find in a tech world that just keeps pushing products that are bigger and bigger. Speaking of bigger, the 44mm versions are $50 off, too, they'll run you $260.

You can cut that price down even further at Samsung by trading in literally any smartwatch you have. Got an old ticWatch? $70. Pebble that you still miss wearing after it stopped getting support? $70. The Galaxy Watch 3/4 series also gets up to $145 in trade-in value, if you want better battery life and a sturdier screen.

Why you'll love the Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with some nifty features. You can keep an eye on your physical activity, measure your heart rate, and even run ECGs, which is super helpful for those with heart problems or suspicions. You can also use the smartwatch to pay for things via Samsung Pay or Google, which is pretty awesome.

The smartwatch has an IP68 rating, which means it's fully waterproof. In fact, it can sustain pressures of up to 5ATM, which is pretty awesome. You surely won't have to take this one off when you're going snorkeling on your next beach vacation. We're also going to tell you from the start that you'll love the AMOLED touchscreen the watch comes with since it will allow you to read the watch in direct sunlight easily.

That being said, make sure to grab your Black Friday-priced Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 before the promo is over. And then pick it up a better 20mm watch band so you can ditch the boring in-box band for something a little more unique.