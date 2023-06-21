Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $230 $280 Save $50 The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for those in need of a wearable that'll match their active lifestyle. Packed with various health tracking features, it's a great device for kick-starting your wellness journey, and synced with other Samsung Galaxy devices, makes for a perfect companion piece to manage your busy schedule. $230 at Samsung $229 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 may not be a massive leap forward from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4, when it comes to design and function. However, there are enough changes to help push Samsung's latest wearable to the top of the charts. It's one of our favorite watches for many reasons, with a more durable Sapphire Crystal Glass display and more form-fitting design just to name a couple. It's a great watch for Samsung — and Android — users in general, and at $50 off is one of the best smartwatches you can get for your money right now.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deal is worth your money

Whether you're part of the Galaxy ecosystem or not, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers an impressively durable and easy-to-use wearable for health and day-to-day time management. A powerful Exynos W920 CPU with 1.5GB of RAM makes it responsive and snappy, and a beautiful 1.19-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED display makes navigating the watch's apps and menus a breeze. This is all fine and dandy, but where the Galaxy Watch 5 shines is with its health tracking capabilities.

Featuring Fitbit integration and a plethora of sensors to monitor your wellbeing, including an optical heart rate sensor and skin temperature sensor, the Galaxy Watch 5 monitors everything from sleep patterns to calories burned to help you optimize your health. All of these provide actionable insight into how you can better improve your health, making the Galaxy Watch 5 one of the best smartwatches for fitness available. Those of you who use a Samsung phone, such as the Galaxy S23, also get the benefit of accessing the electric heart sensor and blood pressure monitoring.

The battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 is par for the course when compared to other smartwatches of its caliber, offering up to a day and half of heavy use before it'll need to be recharged. It's not the longest battery life you'd find on a smart wearable, but considering that this is with off-and-on use of the various health tracking sensors and other resource-heavy features, is still enough to beat out the likes of the Pixel Watch with time to spare.

So if you're not willing to wait until the new Galaxy Watch 6 arrives later this year, or you just don't want to spend full price on Samsung's wearable, then this is the offer for you. Saving $50 on one of the top smartwatches to date is more than enough incentive to grab one, especially since the discounted $230 price tag is the second-lowest price it's seen since release.