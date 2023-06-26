Quick Answer: Yes. Any 20mm band that works on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will also fit the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top-of-the-line iteration of the Galaxy Watch 5, complete with improvements to the smartwatch’s size, battery life, features, and build quality. More than just a simple upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro looks and feels like a premium option separated from its predecessor. Where the two find common ground, though, is with the bands users have to choose from. Though the Pro is made of a different material and is 1mm larger, it’s still compatible with all Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands.

Do Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands work with Pro?

Two primary physical differences separate the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but none affect band compatibility. The Pro is a durable titanium available in 45mm. The Watch 5 has two sizes, 40 and 40mm, and is made of aluminum. But despite their differences and Considering how standardized watch bands tend to be, the backward compatibility is not surprising. In fact, all Samsung Galaxy Watches can attach to a 20mm band.

The key is the lugs, where the band actually connects to the case. So long as the lug width is the same, you can swap bands between your smartwatches, even if the band isn’t Samsung branded. In the case of Samsung Galaxy watches, the common lug measurement is 20mm.

A matter of wrist size

Though all of Samsung’s 20mm straps will fit both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, there are other variables to consider when deciding which band to use. The band’s size in relation to your wrist is one of the more crucial elements to consider.

While all 20mm straps will fit the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, every 20mm watch band won’t fit every wrist size. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands typically come in two sizes: small/medium and medium/large. A small to medium band is expected to fit wrists that are 140mm to 170mm. Medium to large bands should be comfortable for wrists sized 210mm to 230mm.

The easiest way to measure your wrist is with measuring tape, but you can also use a strip of paper. Wrap the paper around your wrist, and mark off where the edge comfortably overlaps, make sure it’s not too loose or tight. Then lay the paper flat and measure from the edge to the marking using a standard tape measure.

Choosing the band style that fits your needs

Aside from size, you’ll also need to decide on a material. Metal bands are sleek, stylish, and durable, typically made from stainless steel to maximize style and comfort. The standard colors are silver and black, but you can find options in gold and a mix of colors like black and red. While metallic watch bands offer a more elegant and classical appearance, they’re less practical for active users.

Those looking to take advantage of all the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s fitness-focused features, including heart rate monitoring and the ECG sensor, should gravitate toward more common silicone or nylon watch bands. Both offer water-resistant qualities, though silicone is a bit more malleable and may minimize friction.

Samsung also offers proprietary brands like the breathable Extreme Sport Band made entirely from a fluoroelastomer material, and a hybrid strap that’s leather on the outside and sweat-resistant fluoroelastomer on the inside. The Extreme Sport band is covered in holes to minimize sweating and discomfort during workouts.

A matter of personal preference

Since the Galaxy Watch 5 bands fit the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and those bands are universal across the entire Galaxy Watch line, there’s no wrong choice when looking for a new band. It’s all a matter of personal preference, and with different sizes, styles, and materials, you’ll have plenty to consider when upgrading your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro strap.