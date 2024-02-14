Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $360 Save $180 You won't find a better deal on the Galaxy Watch 5. This deal drops the price of the 44mm LTE model to its lowest yet, bringing it down to just $179.99 for a limited time. $180 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches for Android phones, offering sleek designs paired with incredible hardware and powerful software. Of course, if you're trying to go with one that's affordable, the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might be a little out of reach. But that doesn't mean you have to walk away empty-handed.

Luckily, we've found a fantastic deal on the Galaxy Watch 5, which has a beautiful and vibrant display, slim profile, and now comes in at its lowest price yet. This current deal takes 50% off the original retail price, bringing it down to just $179.99. So if you've been in the market for a new wearable, now's going to be the perfect time to buy.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

Samsung's Galaxy Watch line has been around for some years, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is a culmination of everything before it, which means you're getting an incredibly refined smartwatch experience. The 44mm case is made from aluminum, and provides some durability while remaining light. And the 1.36-inch AMOLED display looks good during the day and night, providing vibrant images with colors that pop.

When it comes to the internals, the watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 SoC that's paired with 1.5GB of RAM. With this you get impressive performance and a buttery smooth UI interface thanks to Wear OS. Furthermore, you're also going to get 16GB of internal storage, a 410mAh battery that's rated to last a couple of days, and the model on sale even supports LTE connections. In our review of the device, we loved the curved sensors on the rear which provided a more comfortable fit, along with the sapphire glass on the front that protected the screen from scratching.

In addition to the hardware, the Galaxy Watch 5 delivers when it comes to its tracking abilities, providing data on your health, fitness, sleep, and stress. Overall, you really can't go wrong by going with a Galaxy Watch 5. It was the best smartwatch for Android phones when it was first released and is still supported to this day with new software updates from Samsung. While this variant on sale comes in silver, you can always customize it by grabbing some new watch bands and adding your own flair.

So if everything sounds good, you're going to want to grab this while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long — the black model has already sold out. Or if you're still on the edge and want to take a look at some other options, here are some other great smartwatch deals to check out.