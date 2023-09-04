Summary Wear OS 4 is now available for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, bringing long-awaited additions like a backup-and-restore feature and personalized heart rate zones.

The update arrives just a month after Wear OS 4 and One UI Watch 5 launched on the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

This update brings the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic up to par with Samsung's latest wearables, two years after this hardware initially brought Samsung back to the Wear OS well.

The next version of Wear OS is finally available, and it's about to make landfall on some of our favorite watches of the past few years. Just like it was the case with Wear OS 3 two years ago, Wear OS 4 is landing first on Samsung's watches. After first shipping with the Galaxy Watch 6 in August and arriving for the Galaxy Watch 5 series last week, it's now the Galaxy Watch 4's turn, as the update is now making its way to the standard Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic right now.

Wear OS 4 and One UI Watch 5, which is based on Android 13 under the hood, comes with some long-awaited additions for wearable fans, including a backup-and-restore feature as well as certain Samsung-specific tools like personalized heart rate zones. The company is also promptly releasing the update for older smartwatches, too, after running a beta program. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 owners were treated to stable One UI 5 Watch last week. As reported by 9to5Google, it's now arriving for Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic owners with a build number ending in HWH3 and July 2023 security patches.

Despite being over two years old now, the Watch 4 series is effectively up to par on software features with Samsung's latest wearables. Apart from the new backup and restore feature, which is probably the most useful improvement in Wear OS 4 (as it lets you switch phones without having to wipe your watch), Watch 4 owners are in for plenty of other improvements. Changes to sleep mode, the option to create custom exercises, a new battery tile that lets you check the battery of all your devices, better call controls, and much more help make for a surprisingly substantial upgrade without costing you a dime.

If you'd like to check it out on your smartwatch, stay alert for an update coming soon to your device. It might take time to roll out everyone, so don't be surprised if you don't see it just yet.