I use and review gadgets for a living, so I don't carry the same smartphone or other devices for more than a few months. In 2021, Samsung sent me the Galaxy Watch 4 to review alongside the then-flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra. While I've switched to newer phones at least 50 times since then, the Galaxy Watch 4 has stayed on my wrist.

That's not to say there haven't been better smartwatches launched in this tenure. Samsung has launched multiple newer iterations of the Galaxy Watch. Other brands, including OnePlus with its Watch 2, have also dipped into the smartwatch market with lucrative offerings. However, I never felt the need to replace my Galaxy Watch 4. It still serves its purpose and does it well. Here's how the Galaxy Watch 4 has aged in four years, and why I won't upgrade until it dies.

The UI still runs smoothly

A few stutters here and there are bearable

I'm generally not a fan of Samsung's hardware, whether it's their smartphones or wearables. But, I appreciate the brand's long-term software support. Despite being almost four years old, the Galaxy Watch 4 runs on the latest version of OneUI for wearables: OneUI 6 Watch. This is the same version you get if you purchased the latest Galaxy Watch 7 from the brand.

It's also commendable that the internals of the Watch 4 can handle the latest Wear OS build without issues. Swiping across the UI is smooth for the most part. There are a few lags, but nothing that renders the watch unusable. Launching apps takes a few seconds longer than it used to when the watch was new, but it's forgivable on a tiny wrist computer.

It has all the necessary health tracking features

From ECG to BP monitoring

If you use a smartwatch to track your workouts (isn't that what everyone uses it for?), the Samsung Health app on the Watch 4 has all the important workouts, and automatically detects when you begin a workout. Moreover, the watch has the Google Play Store since it runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download third-party apps like Strava and Hevy to track your workouts.

The Galaxy Watch 4 also offers features like ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and body composition measurement, similar to the latest smartwatches. Then, there are your regulars, like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, the ability to log water intake, and more. Why upgrade when you have everything?

Runs Google Assistant and Samsung Pay

Couldn't ask for more