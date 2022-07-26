Samsung's been working on its new One UI 4.5 software for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic all summer. We've seen beta after beta land, checked out some previews of what's in progress, and now we're getting access to the latest build with the release of the fifth One UI 4.5 beta update — complete with a whole bunch of changes.

Users participating in the beta are getting an update package weighing in at 169.58MB, with a build number ending in ZVG7. The update fixes bugs like the force-closed error that appeared after challenges set on the watch had been completed, and resolves some permission issues pertaining to the clock and weather application in the digital dashboard. The compass app is also now able to make more accurate readings.

Close

One of the major concerns with the smartwatch running previous updates was its sudden decline in battery endurance, especially after installing Google Assistant. This release claims to improve battery charging performance, as well as stability in power consumption — hopefully leading to more time between charges. The new beta also rectifies some errors in the bubble view's compatibility with the Line messaging app while performing an activity like cycling.

While we'll be very excited to see this update finally hit stable, we're also just as interested in checking out the debut of the Galaxy Watch 5, expected to drop on August 10 at Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. With a number of improvements rumored for battery life, maybe we'll be upgrading sooner than we expected.

Thanks: Moshe