Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the latest Wear OS 3 smartwatch on the block. Its not a huge upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 4, with both wearables packing similar specs. The key Watch 5 improvements over the older model include a more durable cover glass, a bigger battery, and a skin temperature sensor. However, none of them are big enough to outright upgrade to it. That's not bad, especially since the Watch 4 is among the best Android smartwatches on the market. Samsung bundles some new watch faces on the Watch 5 to help distinguish it from its predecessor. The Korean giant is now bringing these watch faces to the Watch 4, further blurring the differences between its 2021 and 2022 smartwatches.

A new update (v2.2.11.22081151) for the Galaxy Watch 4 plugin tweaks the interface of the Watch manager app and adds six new watch faces from the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. This includes Info Board, Pro Analog, Digital Neon, Analog Utility, Kinetic Digits, and Flower Garden (via 9to5Google).

If you use the Galaxy Watch 4, you can grab the update from the Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store. Alternatively, the update should show up for download the next time you open the Galaxy Wearable app. After that, you should see the new watch faces under the relevant section.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lineup will gain even more Watch 5 features once its One UI Watch 4.5 update lands in Q3 2022. Apart from additional watch faces, it brings an improved typing experience with swipe-to-type support, the ability to seamlessly switch between different input methods, dual-SIM support, accessibility improvements, and more. The Korean giant has also been publicly testing the One UI 4.5 beta for the Watch 4 in the US and selected other markets all summer. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the Galaxy Watch 5 already runs the latest version of the One UI Watch skin out of the box.