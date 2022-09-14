Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August this year. Despite arriving a year after the 2021 model, the non-Ultra Galaxy Watch 5 does not pack any significant upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 4. The latter was among the best Android smartwatches up until its successor's arrival and is still a great wearable. If you are okay with the older model, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for as low as $130—that's $120 off its MSRP. This is the cheapest the smartwatch has been available for so far, and given the hefty discount, stocks are unlikely to last for long at this price.

The Galaxy Watch 4 features a SpO2 sensor, ECG monitoring, body composition analysis, sleep tracking, and auto fitness tracking. Thanks to the Exynos W920 chip, 1.5GB RAM, and Wear OS 3 optimizations, it delivers an experience far superior to other Wear OS smartwatches on the market. Battery life is mediocre, but you can't complain much at its discounted price of $130.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

$130 at Samsung

Go for the 44mm casing size if you have bigger wrists. The Bluetooth variant is out of stock, but the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 with Bluetooth and cellular connectivity is available with a massive $115 discount. It is down to just $215 from $330.

The recently rolled out One UI Watch 4.5 update has made the watch even better. It includes many of the new Galaxy Watch 5 watch faces, accessibility improvements, dual-SIM support, and an enhanced stock keyboard.

Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Watch 4 after the Watch 5's launch. It is only selling these models as long as stocks last. So, if you have been eyeing a Wear OS 3 smartwatch on a budget for a while, this is the deal to pull the trigger on.