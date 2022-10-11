Wearables have come a long way in the last few years, and today's best Android smartwatches offer better performance, more features, higher reliability, and longer-lasting batteries than ever. While the most cutting-edge models can cost a pretty penny, you can get your hands on the most essential smartwatch capabilities by opting for a model from the previous generation, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

A slightly larger variant of the base model Watch 4, the Watch 4 Classic performs admirably and both looks and feels like a premium piece of equipment. The bright OLED screen sports a high resolution, there's a good amount of RAM inside, and Samsung's in-house Exynos system-on-a-chip makes short watch of simple tasks like navigating menus and playing music. Durability, water and dust resistance, and general fit and finish are also great, making the Classic a great long-term investment. And although it was relatively pricey when it first hit the market, it's now on sale for nearly 40% thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. In real-world usage, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is actually not so different from the Galaxy Watch 5, making it the perfect time to get into the smartwatch game at a significant discount.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $130 off

$220 at Amazon

The regular Galaxy Watch 4 is on its way to that big fancy watch case in the sky after being replaced by the Galaxy Watch 5, but there's still a Prime Early Access sale for the 4, however it's limited to one size and color: the 40mm Silver Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. The black 40mm is $180 — the same price Samsung is selling its leftovers at — and the 44mm models are $200. The smaller silver Watch 4 is $100 off, bringing it from $250 down to $150, which is a steal for one of the best Android watches on the market today. It may lack the 5's Sapphire crystal glass and slightly bigger battery, but the Watch 4 is still a champ, so if you want to try a smartwatch without spending a month's worth of groceries, try out the Watch 4.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm Silver) for $100 off

$150 at Amazon

Samsung's smartwatches get a decent amount of press (and for good reason), but it also makes a number of premium wireless earbuds. One such model, the original Galaxy Buds Pro, offers noise-canceling and audio quality that rivals those of big-name competitors like Sony. Dropping $200 on a pair of earbuds isn't everybody's cup of tea — but right now, the 40% discount currently offered on the Galaxy Buds Pro makes them a worthy choice if you're looking for something highly portable that blocks out as much outside sound as nearly anything else. They're an especially good choice in conjunction with a Samsung smartwatch, since they're engineered to take full advantage of Samsung hardware and software features.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $80 off

$120 at Amazon