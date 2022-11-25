Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $149 $350 Save $201 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 Classic may be starting to show its age now with a successor already out in the wild, but it's still an excellent smartwatch in 2022. This Black Friday deal makes it even more affordable for those who want something that can tell the time and then some. $149 at Walmart

It's Black Friday and that means there are some enticing deals available on smartwatches. Amazon isn't the only retailer discounting products with the best Black Friday deals, and we've come across this brilliant deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Walmart. You may have noticed Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 range out now, but that means there are additional savings to be had on previous-gen stock.

We positively reviewed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with our own Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns highlighting the snappy performance and that aforementioned special clicky rotating bezel. This specific model has the smaller 247mAh battery and 60Hz 1.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 396x396, but you still get the same excellent Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

What makes this a good smartwatch deal?

Buying a smartwatch is a lot like shopping around for an analog or digital standard watch, whereby you can easily spend less and pick up something that isn't quite what you're after. It's also incredibly easy to spend far more than you originally budgeted, especially for smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic had an MSRP of $350, but this Black Friday discount has brought that down to just $149.

Not only are you saving a full $200 on the original asking price of the smartwatch, which makes the wait worth it altogether, but you're getting a shiny new wearable in the process. Whether paying $149 for a smartwatch is a good deal depends on if you're going to take full advantage of all the features such a wearable offers on top of a traditional timepiece.