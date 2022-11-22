Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $150 $250 Save $100 Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest anymore, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices it's been seeing of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, so you're getting the same power and almost the exact same fit, feel, and performance. The battery life is a little shorter, but it should still get you through a full day. $150 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Good smartwatches can get pricey fast — some of our picks for best Wear OS smartwatch regularly go for $300, $400, or even more. But 2022 actually wasn't a very big year for wearable advances, and most of the best watches released in the past 12 months aren't a whole lot better than what came the year before. That's especially true for Samsung, whose Galaxy Watch 5 is nearly identical to the Watch 4 released in 2021. The latest Samsung watches start at $280 at retail, but for Black Friday, you can get a previous-gen Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150. It's 90 percent of the current-gen experience for a little over half the price.

Why is this a good deal?

The Watch 4 has been replaced by the Watch 5 as our top Wear OS recommendation, but the Watch 4 is still a fantastic smartwatch. The Watch 4 and Watch 5 share most components including chipset and RAM, so the day-to-day experience on each is more or less identical. That the Watch 4 — which is $150 at Amazon right now, remember — can keep up with wearables like the $350 Google Pixel Watch and the $450 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is pretty incredible. Samsung's also great at keeping its devices' software up to date for years after launch.

Because of limited generation-to-generation improvements, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is very nearly every bit as good as the newer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The only meaningful improvements in Samsung's newer, pricier watch are slightly better battery life and a new sapphire crystal material covering the watch's screen. Everything else — performance, display quality, fitness tracking, app support, you name it — is identical to the newer model. That also means the Watch 4 is a competent alternative to Google's Pixel Watch, which is currently twice the price at $300 for Black Friday. If you're rocking something a couple of years old and you're on the lookout for a newer Wear OS watch, this Watch 4 deal is hard to beat.