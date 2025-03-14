Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $95 $250 Save $155 Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest anymore, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices it's been seeing of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, so you get the same power and almost the exact same fit, feel, and performance. The battery life is a little shorter, but it should still get you through a full day. $95 at Woot

There have been plenty of great smartwatches over the past few years, with Samsung making some of our absolute favorites, like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 7, and Watch Ultra. While Samsung has done a great job keeping the experience fresh, it's also important to note that the brand has also managed to support its older products as well.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was originally released back in 2021, and it may come as a surprise, but it's still alive and kicking thanks to Samsung's persistent updates. In fact, it recently got the latest One UI 6 Watch update, which brings it in line with Samsung's other wearables. And after four years, it's still a really good smartwatch to own, especially if you can get it at a good price.

What makes the Galaxy Watch 4 worth picking up in 2025?