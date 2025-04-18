Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest anymore, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices it's been seeing of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, so you get the same power and almost the exact same fit, feel, and performance. The battery life is a little shorter, but it should still get you through a full day.
Smartwatches can be expensive, but they don't have to be if you know where to look for great deals. Luckily, we've taken all the hard work out of that step, as we've found this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for an absolute steal at just $95. This is over $150 off its original retail price, which brings it down to the lowest we've ever seen.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Hard to say no
It's not perfect, but it's the best Android wearable effort we've seen in years