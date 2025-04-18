Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

$95 $250 Save $155

Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest anymore, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices it's been seeing of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, so you get the same power and almost the exact same fit, feel, and performance. The battery life is a little shorter, but it should still get you through a full day.