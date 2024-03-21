Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $150 $200 Save $50 A great watch with plenty of features and now priced at one of its lowest prices to date coming in at just $149.99 for a limited time during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. $150 at Amazon

Despite making its debut a few years ago, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of our top favorites, being one of the best smartwatches you can pick up for under $200. In 2024, you won't find a better affordable smartwatch option if you're using an Android smartphone and now, during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, we're seeing some awesome savings on the watch that drops it down to one of its lowest prices to date, coming in at just $149.99 for a limited time.

So if you've been thinking about grabbing a new smartwatch, or just wanted to try one for the first time, the Galaxy Watch 4 is going to be a fantastic option, and you're definitely going to want to pick one up while it's on sale.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 4?

There are a lot of things to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 like its sleek design that be dressed up or dressed down to suit the occasion. In addition, you get a crisp and vibrant display that can easily be seen in most conditions, and Wear OS delivers great software support with an expansive library of apps.

Of course, this is a smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch 4 comes packed with a variety of different sensors that can track health and fitness metrics. So, if you have fitness or health goals for the new year, this is going to be a wonderful device to aid in your progress. The watch also comes in a few colors, and during this sale, you can choose from black and pink gold.

Those looking to really add some flair and customization will want to pick up some additional watch bands. Overall, you're really not going to find a better smartwatch at this price. As stated before, this watch is one of our favorites, and now at its current price, it's a no-brainer if you're looking to pick up one on the cheap. So get it while you because this deal won't last long.