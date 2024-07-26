Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $149 $200 Save $51 A fantastic smartwatch that looks good and provides plenty of great features. Best of all, it's now just $149, which is an absolutely fantastic price for this model. $149 at Amazon

We've seen some impressive smartwatches over the years, but Samsung has always managed to beat out the competition, delivering wearables that are not only sleek, but also pack tons of features, and come in at reasonable prices. While Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 7 starts at just $300, there are much cheaper options from the brand — if you're willing to look at some of its older models.

That's where the highly regarded Galaxy Watch 4 comes into play. And despite it being a few years old, it still has plenty left to give with Samsung still supporting it with software updates. Best of all, this watch only costs $149 right now, thanks to a limited-time deal. So, if you've been thinking about buying a new wearable, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

The most important thing about the Galaxy Watch 4 is that, despite its age, it still receives software updates from Samsung, making it a product that still has some time left. Not only does the watch look good thanks to its sleek and minimal design, but it also features a beautiful and bright AMOLED display as well, making it ideal for all environments. This model on sale comes in at 40mm, and can be had in a variety of different colors.

The housing of the watch is made from aluminum, making it strong and light, while the display is protected using Corning's Gorilla Glass DX+. When it comes to software, this device is powered by Google's Wear OS platform, which means, you'll have access to some of the most popular apps that you can find on Android. In addition, you'll get great protection against the elements thanks to the IP68 and MIL-STD-810G rating.

And while you can use the touchscreen to interact with the UI, you can also take advantage of the physical buttons on the side of the watch as well. Since this is a smartwatch, you'll be able to recieve notifications from a connected watch, and you will also be able to take phone calls on the device too. If you're looking to track your health and fitness metrics, this watch has the sensors to get things done.

Overall, you really won't find a better smartwatch than this. At $149, it's the perfect option for someone that's buying a watch for the first time, or looking to get a replacement for an older model. Just be sure to grab it quick, because this deal's so good that it won't last.