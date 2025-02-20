Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $100 $250 Save $150 A deal like this doesn't come around all that often, with Woot offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, dropping it down to just $100 for a limited time. $100 at Woot

Samsung has a huge lineup when it comes to smartwatches, especially if you factor in some of its older models that are still being supported to this day. Although the Galaxy Watch 4 may be a few years old, it still has plenty of life left in it, which makes it the perfect watch if you're looking for something affordable. With that said, this watch can be now be had for dirt cheap right as it drops to just $100.

Related Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Hard to say no It's not perfect, but it's the best Android wearable effort we've seen in years

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 4?

The Galaxy Watch 4 features a sleek design that's both durable and lightweight thanks to its aluminum case. Furthermore, the watch has MIL-STD-810G certification and an IP68 rating that will protect it from dust and moisture. The 40mm model featured here has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that delivers sharp text and vibrant colors.

Battery life is pretty good too, with it being able to last a full day, but you will need to charge it every night, which isn't all that bad. When it comes to software the watch runs Google's WearOS with Samsung's One UI 6 customizations, providing access to some of the best apps that you'll find on a wearable.

Perhaps the best part about this watch is Samsung's continued support, with updates that bring new features and software optimizations. While the watch originally made its debut back in 2021, it just received its third major update with One UI 6. In addition to some refreshed visuals, this update brings huge features like the Energy Score metric, along with new Workout Routine option.

Furthermore, the update also introduces some AI into the mix, providing better sleep tracking, along with making it easier to respond to incoming messages. If all goes to plan, the Galaxy Watch 4 should get one more major update, which will extend support at least for another year.

With that said, once the updates are done, that doesn't mean the watch won't be usable. You'll still be able to use it for years to come, it's just that Samsung won't be pushing any new features to the watch after the final major update. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here at this price. It's the lowest price we've seen in quite some time, being a dollar off from its lowest back in November.

Just be sure to pick it up while you can because, since it's from Woot, supplies will be limited. Amazon Prime members will get free shipping, while non-members will need to pay just $6. This really is a fantastic deal for someone that wants to try out a smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 looks good, feels good, and is packed with great features, offering plenty of bang for your buck.