Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can now measure how loud you are snoring

Before Google and Samsung teamed up to revive the Wear OS platform, the Korean giant ruled the Android smartwatch ecosystem with its Tizen-based Galaxy Watch lineup. These wearables are no longer among the best Android smartwatches on the market, but you still can't go wrong with them. What's impressive is that despite releasing the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineup over the last year, Samsung has not forgotten its Tizen watches. It is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Watch 3 with some new watch faces and other improvements.

The latest Tizen build for the Galaxy Watch 3 adds two new watch faces as seen on Samsung's Wear OS smartwatches: Pro analog and Gradient number. Unlike on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, though, the complications on the new watch faces are seemingly not customizable (via Reddit). So, you are stuck with the default shortcuts and color combinations whether you like them or not.

Besides the new watch faces, the update includes improvements related to syncing of Samsung Health's "Daily Activity Indicator" metrics. Lastly, it adds support for snore detection. The feature requires your phone's microphone to work, though, with the watch's sensor capturing other related data. This is unlike the Watch 5 Pro, which allows for snore detection using its built-in microphone, likely made possible by its multi-day battery life.

The official changelog of the release is below:

• Watch Face Enjoy new and improved watch faces with enriched style and customizable options. - Two new Watch Faces have been added. (Pro analog, Gradient number) • Samsung Health - Through the updated 'Daily Activity Indicator', Mobile Health data is synchronized to improve convenience. - Provides a recording function when snoring is detected, using your mobile phone while you sleep.

Samsung also promised to expand the ECG and blood pressure monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 3 to more countries where the features are already available on its new Wear OS watches. But this update does not change that.

The update is widely rolling out, so if you use the Galaxy Watch 3, head over to the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone to grab the 53MB firmware.