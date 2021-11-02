Put those pumpkins away and bring out your string lights, because it's finally November. That frosty chill in the air doesn't just mean the holiday season is on the way — it also means it's time for another round of updates from Samsung. A week after international patches arrived on phones, the first set of devices is receiving new software stateside.

Today's update is coming to unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. We don't have access to the changelog just yet, but presumably, it contains the usual bug fixes and general stability improvements. Of course, this is just the start of Samsung's devices in the US gaining access to Android's monthly security patch, and it'll continue to expand to more devices over the coming weeks.

Galaxy S21 series

Android_Collage_1920x1080__UCAN_En
