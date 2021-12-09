Winter may still be another week or two away, but from the chilly air and snow falling on more and more of the US, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's already upon us. That also means that the holidays are arriving and the spirit of giving is spreading all over. For Samsung owners that had a security update on their wish list this month, we've got good news for some of you: Santa arrived early!

Only a week after receiving the November update, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, and Note10+ 5G phones on Verizon are starting to get their December security update. This is just the start of our US carrier December security update coverage, and we’ll add more phones as software for them is released.

Galaxy Note10 series

