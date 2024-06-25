Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event won't just bring us the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 — it'll bring a new wave of wearables, including the first ever Galaxy Ring. If you're all in on the company's next set of hardware, you can take $50 off when you make an eligible reservation right now. That's no commitment, no money down — just register with a working email address before July 10. So even if you're not sold on one quite yet, sign up today. Reserve now at Samsung

The time has finally arrived. After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung is making its Galaxy Unpacked event official, with the show set to take place in Paris, France on July 10. As far as what to expect, well, the brand is pushing the "next frontier of Galaxy AI" and how it will arrive with the next iterations of the Galaxy Z series.

And while the brand didn't reveal what exactly it will be launching, there's a good chance that we're going to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 make an appearance. In addition, we also might get some new Galaxy Watches, along with a completely new wearable in the form of the Galaxy Ring. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see, but at least for the time being, Samsung is offering some juicy incentives for its devices ahead of launch.

Get this promo while you can

Source: Samsung

While this is all quite exciting, it's never quite an announcement from Samsung unless the brand is also giving away something to mark the occasion. So if you're even a slight bit interested in what's coming, then it's going to be a good idea to sign up today because you'll get at the very least a $50 credit that can be used towards that future purchase.

So if getting $50 from Samsung sounds good, let me tell you how you can grab that promotion before it's gone. Samsung's "Reserve" event starts today and runs through July 10. All you have to do is reserve an upcoming Samsung product, which means just putting down your name and email.

Just to be clear, there's no commitment to buy here, so if you don't like what you see when the products are released, you just let it be. But if you are interested, you'll get an email on release day, which will allow you to take advantage of the promotion to save. Furthermore, the brand is also planning to offer up to $1,500 in trade in credits, and a lucky winner will also get a $5,000 credit too.

So, while pre-orders won't start until next month, you now have the opportunity to get a head start, just by entering your name and email and getting yourself registered. Don't miss out because we think that some exciting stuff is just around the corner and it would be a shame to miss out!