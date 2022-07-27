July has been chock-full of news about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event — both unofficial leaks and official teasers alike. Samsung will pull the curtain back on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, and ahead of that the company has just dropped its latest, even longer teaser, for Galaxy Unpacked.

Like the video we saw yesterday, this 45-second clip leans into the “flex is better than flat” tagline, suggesting you'll be better off with a foldable than a boring old glass-sandwich smartphone. The video confirms the general design trend we've noticed in leaks, with these next-generation foldables largely resembling the existing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. It doesn’t seem to show any critical design changes, but we'll admit the display creases don't really stand out as an eyesore (though would Samsung really highlight any weak spots?) and the camera packages here could be something to look forward to.

We're expecting the Flip 4 to come finished in four pastel shades — blue, black, beige, and lavender. At its heart, the Flip 4 will probably share its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip with the Fold 4. While leaked renders suggest the cover display will be larger, a bigger battery would be a welcome addition too.

Change doesn't come without a cost, and the rumor mill suggests Samsung will hike prices this year. Still, we'll certainly see some attractive offers, trade-in discounts, and accessories to help make it worth your while — like the $200 reservation credit that's already available. The foldables will most probably be the center of attraction at Unpacked, but Samsung is also expected to announce its Galaxy Watch 5 and next-generation Galaxy Buds Pro at the event.