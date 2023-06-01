Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, and while releases are dotted throughout the year, the big guns are pulled out for the Galaxy Unpacked events, usually held in February and August. We already saw the Galaxy S23 debut earlier this year, and hype is progressively building for the summer edition of Unpacked. Amidst speculation of a different date and location for the event, a senior Samsung executive has all but confirmed what we have been hearing through the grapevine.

In the second Unpacked event of the year, Samsung usually unveils the latest iteration of its foldable phones. This year, we are expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6. Rumors so far indicate Samsung plans to advance the event to the last week of July this year, while hosting it in the brand’s home country of South Korea instead of a destination in Europe or America.

While responding to a question from the press about these rumors, at an award ceremony, the Samsung Device eXperience (DX) divisions’s Global Marketing Center president Lee Young-hee said Seoul is “meaningful and important” for the company. This can be interpreted as tacit confirmation that Unpacked will be held in Samsung’s home country this time, Yonhap News reports (via SamMobile). During the interaction, Young-hee didn’t spill all the beans and reveal the exact location of the event, but there’s reason to believe the stage will be at COEX in Gangnam-Gu, Seoul.

As for the date of the event, August is unlikely this year, and most of the rumors are pointing to the end of July, maybe on or around July 26. However, Samsung hasn’t publicly said anything confirming this info just yet. This would be the first time, at least in recent history, that Samsung is hosting Unpacked back at home instead of its usual spots in the US or Europe.

SamMobile says there are rumors of other foldables or the company’s first mixed reality (XR) headset breaking cover at the event. While the chances of the former are slim, Samsung could be eager to enter the fray, considering Meta’s Quest 3 VR headset has already been announced and Apple’s headset is expected to enjoy stage space at WWDC ahead of Unpacked. Until official confirmation comes through, Samsung’s plans seem to be localized to Korea, and very much in motion.