The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 26 is going to be one humdinger of a product launch. Normally we're introduced to between two and five devices during a big Samsung launch, but this go around we'll have a whopping seven: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro/Classic, and the three sizes making up the Galaxy Tab S9 series. That's a lot of lovely new tech to go around, and even if you don't flip for foldables, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 will be vying for the throne in their respective segments.

If you're even slightly interested in the next great Android smartwatch or the latest premium Android tablets, you owe it to yourself to get your reservation in right now on Samsung's website. Whichever device you reserve, if you sign up between now and July 26, you're going to secure an instant $50 Samsung.com credit when you actually preorder the device. There's no obligation or pressure to make a purchase, so if you don't like what you see on July 26, no worries.

Now, since this is $50 no matter what or how much you're ordering, this promo likely leaves potential Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners feeling a little rankled — it's only half of what Samsung offered during the pre-event reserve windows for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch 6 buyers (like me) will get the most bang for our buck, so to speak.

What can you use the $50 credit for?

If you just glanced at Samsung's offer, you'd think this is a $50 credit towards your new device — even some of our colleagues thought that — but that's sadly not the case. Since this $50 credit is a reward for preordering, it cannot be used towards the device itself; you have to use it on something else. That's not to say that $50 won't be useful, as you can put it towards a pair of Galaxy Buds, an older phone or tablet, or maybe a Galaxy Book.

But for those of us not intending to buy a second super-expensive device outside a Flip/Fold 5, Watch 6, and/or Tab S9, the $50 credit should easily cover a case, a Galaxy Watch band, or a new charger. If you need some help figuring out what you'd possibly like to buy with the credit, we've rounded up right here the best Samsung accessories for you to spend that credit on.