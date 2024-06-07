Summary Samsung's Unpacked event to feature new foldables, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 series with unique features and designs.

Galaxy Watch FE may not be showcased at Unpacked, set for release later in June with top-of-the-line features at an affordable price.

Anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro to come with ANC, Bluetooth 5.4, 360 Audio, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to innovation.

Samsung's summer Unpacked event is still more than a month away, but the rumor mill hasn't stopped churning. Previous leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect at the event, with the likes of Samsung's new foldables and the Galaxy Watch 6 successors almost guaranteed to make an appearance at the event.

Now, credible leaker Evan Blass has shared a narrowed down list of devices expected to grace Unpacked, alongside what appears to be scrambled marketing images.

Blass, back in May, shared a list of devices that included the likes of the Galaxy Book4 Edge with 512GB and 1TB of storage. Those two have now been taken off Blass' new Unpacked list, considering that they were announced last month. This time around, however, Blass hasn't shared a simple list. Instead, he has shared scrambled images of what appear to be official marketing material, revealing just enough to pique interest without giving away too much.

Close

The pixelated images show the silhouettes of what appear to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, both of which we're expecting to see at Unpacked. The images also show what appears to be the Galaxy Ring in all its scrambled glory.

We know that Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy Ring some time in 2024, but its legal action against Oura revealed that the South Korean tech giant intends to sell the wearable "in or around August," which lines up perfectly for July's Unpacked launch. The Ring will likely be available to pre-order right after or soon after Unpacked, and start shipping "in or around August."

Elsewhere, the leaked images also show what appears to be the Galaxy Watch 7 series. From what we know so far, Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Watch 7 in 40mm and 44mm sizes and feature a circular display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. On the other hand, Samsung is reportedly getting rid of the 'Pro' moniker for its costlier watch and will instead market the higher-end variant as the Watch 7 Ultra. The Ultra variant will reportedly be available only in 47mm, and sport a circular 1.5-inch Amoled panel with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The scrambled images shared by Blass suggest that the watch will come with orange and black/gray colored bands.

We might not see the often-rumored Galaxy Watch FE at Unpacked

The Galaxy Watch FE, which is expected to run WearOS with top-of-the-line features bundled in an affordable package, might not grace the stage at Unpacked. According to a recent leak by relatively credible leaker Arsène Lupin (via 9to5Google), Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch FE in June itself, likely on Monday, June 24.

It's worth noting that leaks regarding the Watch FE have been much more prominent than Samsung's other upcoming wearable offerings, including Samsung itself revealing the wearable on its support pages in the UK and Latin America, which might suggest an early release.

From what we know so far, the budget wearable will be rated IP68 with an aluminum body. It is also reported to sport a 1.2-inch super Amoled panel and a 247mAh cell that should offer roughly 30 hours of battery life.

Elsewhere, we're also hoping to see the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro at Unpacked, though the scrambled marketing images that Blass shared don't show them. Rumors regarding the earbuds have been pretty scarce so far, but a recent spec leak finally gave us an idea of what to expect.

Both the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are expected to feature ANC, which should be a given for earbuds being released in 2024. Both earbuds are expected to offer IP57 certification, Bluetooth 5.4, 360 Audio, and SmartThings Find integration. However, adaptive noise cancelation and better battery life will reportedly be what sets the regular and Pro models apart.

Whatever might be the case, Samsung's Unpacked is roughly a month away, and a lot more information, renders, marketing material, etc, should make its way to the internet over the coming days and weeks!