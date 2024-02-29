Summary Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 earlier this year, possibly on July 10, as per a new report.

Samsung is one of the sponsors of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and releasing the foldables early would avoid a potential clash with the marquee sporting event.

Some early rumors have suggested that Samsung will release a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year alongside the more expensive "Ultra" model.

Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 in late July last year, although leaks prior to their arrival had revealed everything we needed to know. But the company may not wait that long for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 this year, according to a new report.

Samsung news site SamMobile reports that the manufacturer will release the two foldables in early July. Going by the company's tradition of releasing its flagships on Wednesday, the publication speculates that July 10 could be the auspicious day when we get to see the two foldables. SamMobile didn't reveal a source for this information, so we're treating this revelation with a fair bit of skepticism right now. And since we're still over four months away from that day, a lot could change between now and then.

However, pulling back the launch date makes sense, especially when we consider that the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, officially commences on July 26. Given that Samsung is listed as one of the partners on the Paris 2024 site, the company certainly wouldn't want its foldables to clash with the marquee global sporting event. The main focus of the second Unpacked event of the year would be on health, per SamMobile, which would align with the expected July launch of the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung's phones have a long association with both the Summer and Winter Olympics, dating back to the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. In more recent times, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games saw the company providing all athletes with the Olympic Games Edition Galaxy S21 5G. Similarly, the company offered participants of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games with the Olympic Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

The Olympic Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3

With this in mind, it's no surprise that Samsung wants to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 earlier than usual, with all athletes of the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games most likely getting either of the two foldables in an Olympics Edition avatar. SamMobile posits that the company could even give out the Galaxy Ring to Olympians and Paralympians.

Although we're still some distance away from the announcement of the two 2024 Samsung foldables, both phones have prominently appeared in leaks already, with unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 already going up today, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 got the same treatment earlier this week. There are some reports about Samsung potentially launching a cheaper version of the Z Fold 6 and a high-end Ultra model this year, though it's still too early to tell if the budget foldable will be revealed this year.