Believe it or not, we've reached yet another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. The company hosts two events per year, where it unveils the latest and greatest in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and any other accessories you can dream up. After launching the Galaxy S23 series in February, this summer's event seems focused on upgrading its foldable lineup, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series and a new trio of tablets. Here's what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked.

When is Galaxy Unpacked 2023?

Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 26 in its home country of South Korea. Although it's once again streaming the event online, you might not be awake to catch it. Thanks to the time difference between South Korea and the US, Unpacked kicks off at 7AM ET — that's 4AM PT. If you aren't awake to catch all the news (and frankly, who could blame you), grab a cup of coffee that morning and follow along with all of the reporting on Android Police.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

We're expecting no shortage of new gadgets at Galaxy Unpacked this year, though like the Galaxy S23 series from February, whether or not we'll see massive year-over-year changes — or if we're just looking at smaller, more iterative changes — remains to be seen. Here's what we've heard so far.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

The star of the show will undoubtedly be the updated Galaxy Z-series smartphones. This year, it's the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that adorns Samsung's teaser, suggesting it's the more interesting of the two products. The leaks we've seen leading up to Unpacked mirror that idea — thanks in large part to the extended outer display on the Flip 5 — but it's still the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that is likely to capture the attention of power users everywhere.

Samsung's next tablet-sized foldable seems relatively similar to the device it launched nearly 12 months ago. We don't expect to see many changes to either display — no Pixel Fold-esque aspect ratio changes here — nor are we looking for major changes to the camera lineup. The biggest thing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems to have going on this year involves its hinge. Samsung is rumored to have redesigned the mechanism, catching up to the competition and allowing the device to fold completely closed without a gap.

3 Images Close

On the inside, we're looking for the usual 2023 specs: a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The entire phone is rumored to be both thinner — thanks to the closed gap — and lighter. But all told, it's looking like an iterative upgrade. Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners should breathe a sigh of relief; you won't feel that early adopter pressure to upgrade.

2 Images Close

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it seems destined to rival Motorola's recent Razr+. A newly-extended cover screen should make for a much more powerful experience, squashing complaints about the inability to do anything without opening the phone. It's unclear whether Samsung's outer display will be as flexible as Moto's, which supports opening any app, regardless of whether it'll actually look good on such a small panel.

That new screen should be enough to catch the attention of anyone with older Galaxy Z Flip devices, and combined with an expected spec bump, it's a bigger upgrade than what we're seeing with the Z Fold 5. As with that device, look for the usual Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Neither of these phones are as exciting as foldables used to be, but they're another pair of stepping stones toward making folding phones as mainstream as anything else.

Galaxy Watch 6 series

If the smartphones aren't doing it for you, the Galaxy Watch 6 series might. Like last year, we're getting two watches: the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. And while the latter might sound like a successor to the sport-focused Watch 5 Pro, the different model names suggest something else entirely.

As for the smaller model, another iterative upgrade seems likely this year. It's likely to arrive in black, silver, and a white-gold variant that looks particularly similar to the 2022 model. Larger batteries and faster processors are on the table, but don't expect night-and-day results compared to what we've previously seen. That said, with Wear OS 4 and Watch One UI 5 on the table, we could see plenty of new software enhancements coming our way soon.

4 Images Close

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, is reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from 2021, right down to the return of the rotating bezel. While it might not be as focused on running or bicycling as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it'll come bundled with any software improvements Samsung's built for fitness tracking. Rumors suggest some new HR zone tools for building your overall performance levels up, which could make for a fascinating device.

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Finally, we have the Galaxy Tab S9 series. In addition to two new phones and two new wearables, we're expecting three tablets to replace the now-aging Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Perhaps owing to the relative lack of interest in tablets, finding details about these slates prior to launch has been a challenge.

We are expecting another three models — the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and the enormous S9 Ultra — presumably powered by high-end specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But if you're interested in Samsung's next-gen tablets, you'll need to tune in on July 26 for all of the details (or sleep in and catch them later).

Some sort of surprise

All the products above have leaked in detail in recent months, but Samsung may have some surprises for us alongside these seven gadgets. We may see a new addition to Samsung's range of headphones, or there may be some exciting accessories to look out for.

A brand-new Galaxy to explore

It's hard to believe another Galaxy Unpacked is almost here, and while an event full of iterative updates might not appeal to everyone, new foldables are always an exciting occasion. Be sure to tune in on Wednesday, July 26 for all of the details, alongside reviews of everything the company launches to come throughout the next few weeks.