If it's summertime, you know Samsung has new hardware coming. While the season used to be dominated by the Galaxy Note series, the last few years have seen the company launch their latest foldables ahead of the incoming holiday shopping season. If Google failed to sway you on the Pixel Fold, Samsung's ready to unveil its next-gen hardware. Galaxy Unpacked is officially set for Wednesday, July 26th at a brand-new location.

For the first time ever, Samsung is holding its next Unpacked in its home country of South Korea, with a live presentation set for 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. That's mighty early for those of us on the East Coast — and the middle of the night for anyone on the West Coast — but for any readers in Europe, it could make for some excellent afternoon watching.

Samsung already confirmed it'll be announcing next-gen foldables at this event, meaning both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be in attendance. Interestingly, today's invite really focuses on the Flip 5, not the usual phablet foldable. Perhaps the company is pushing hard on its more affordable device — or, just maybe, they're finally feeling the pressure from Motorola's excellent Razr+. Either way, expect both phones to be official in just a few weeks.

Last year, the company used its summer Unpacked session to debut the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro as well, and with rumors of successors for both products — including the grand return of the rotating bezel on the Pro model — it seems all but sure history will repeat itself.

It's unclear what else we'll see at the end of the month, but Samsung has a few rumored products in the pipeline that could make an appearance. The Galaxy Tab S-series is due for a revamp, and we've seen leaks suggesting the S9 is on its way. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 FE seems to be incoming following a number of rumors surrounding its cancellation, though it's possible Samsung holds back its non-folding phone for a future announcement to give it some space in the spotlight.

No matter what Samsung announces, you can catch it all on July 26th at 7:00 AM ET — or, you know, sleep in and rely on the folks at AP to fill you in whenever you wake up. And as with previous announcements, Samsung has opened reservations in the US for those interested in any Galaxy-branded device. Throw your email down on Samsung's website and you'll score $50 in credit for future accessories once you preorder, no commitment required.